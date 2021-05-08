Avesh Khan got this big statement after getting a place in Team India

Sports desk. Friends, let me tell you that the Indian team’s fast bowler Avesh Khan, who has been included as a stand-by in the Indian team for the Test series with England. Ready to travel with the Indian team, Khan said that he bowled brilliantly in the 14th season of IPL, due to which he has included the Indian team.

For your information, let me tell you that Avesh Khan took 14 wickets in eight matches while playing for Delhi Capitals. Avesh Khan said, “I got the responsibility and I handled it well. I bowled at every stage – new ball, middle overs and death overs. The coach and captain of the team gave me a lot of confidence,

Friends tell you that Avesh resident of Indore took 28 wickets in 5 Ranji Trophy matches in the season 2019-20. This season the tournament was canceled due to Kovid-19. Before that, in 2018-19, he took 35 wickets in seven matches. Khan said, I have been doing well in domestic cricket for the last two seasons, but the IPL has brought me into the limelight. This year also in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy, I have 14 wickets in 5 matches. When asked whether it would be difficult to switch from T20 mode to Test mode and what changes he expected to bring in his bowling, Avesh said, it is important to focus on line and length in Tests. It is important to have patience here. The more patience you bowl, the better it will be.