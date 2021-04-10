Avisail Garcia drives in five as Milwaukee Brewers topple St. Louis Cardinals

Apr 10, 2021; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman (19) is unable to tag out Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich (22) as he steals second during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Avisail Garcia homered and drove in five runs as the visiting Milwaukee Brewers posted a 9-5 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday.

Keston Hiura added a three-run homer for the Brewers, who dropped a 3-1 decision on Thursday in the opener of the series.

Milwaukee erupted for 13 hits and a season-high run total after averaging 2.3 runs in its previous six games.

Adrian Houser (1-1) allowed one unearned run on six hits over five-plus innings. Three relievers helped Milwaukee snap St. Louis’ four-game winning streak.

Garcia blasted the 99th homer of his career in the fifth, a two-run shot off Carlos Martinez (0-2) that put Milwaukee ahead 3-0.

St. Louis answered in the sixth after Justin Williams’ grounder got past Hiura at first, allowing two runs to score on the error.

Related: MLB games today – Full TV schedule and probable pitchers

Martinez gave up three runs on eight hits over five innings to extend his winless streak as a starter to seven games.

Milwaukee broke the game open in the seventh inning on Garcia’s two-run double off Tyler Webb, who faced two more batters before allowing Hiura’s two-out, three-run homer.

The Brewers extended their lead to 9-2 in the eighth inning after Garcia recorded his fifth RBI on a bases-loaded walk.

Austin Dean crushed a three-run homer off Josh Lindblom in the eighth inning to pull St. Louis within striking distance.

Yadier Molina had three hits for the Cardinals, who grounded into two double plays.

Related: If you’re a fan of the Brewers, check out #ThisIsMyCrew rumors, rankings, and news here.

Houser’s outing marked another strong performance by Milwaukee starting pitchers, who have tossed at least five innings and not allowed an earned run in four straight games.

Milwaukee took an early lead in the first when Christian Yelich had a one-out single, stole second and scored on Travis Shaw’s single.

The Cardinals threatened in the fifth when Nolan Arenado walked to load the bases with two outs before Houser promptly struck out Paul DeJong on three pitches. DeJong struck out three times and is hitless in his last 20 at-bats.

RELATED: MLB power rankings – 2021 outlook for every team before Opening Day

Arenado has hit safely in each of his first eight games with his new team, going 11-for-33 to open the season.

–Field Level Media