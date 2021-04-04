AVL vs FUL Live Score Premier League 2021 Aston Villa Vs Fulham Scorecard

Grab all the essential updates of the forthcoming match between the fabulous teams “Aston Villa (AVL)” vs “Fulham (FUL)” under the premier league 2021. The match will go to take place at 9:00 pm on 4 April 2021. The match will gonna be held in Villa Park. The Goal Keeper will be E. Martinez. The defenders are M. Targett, T. Mings, T. Adarabioyo, and J. Andersen. While in the forward I. Cavaleiro and O. Watkins. In the mid-fielder J. Grealish, A. Zambo, J. McGinn, and A. Lookman.

Teams: “Aston Villa (AVL)” vs “Fulham (FUL)”

League: Premier League 2021

Date: April 4th, 2021

Time: 09:00 PM

Day: Sunday

Venue: Villa Park

“Aston Villa (AVL)” dream 11 match preview:-

Aston Villa squared off against Tottenham Hotspur in the previous game, while they made 49percent possession and 8 shots with the target of 1. While the opponent team had the target of 3 and they attempted 9 times. In the last 6 meetings, Aston Villa attends 5 meetings and they have made three goals in each match.

“Fulham (FUL)” dream 11 match preview:-

Fulham squared off against Leeds AUnitred in the previous game, if we talk about the match then they managed 51 percent possession and 12 attempts on a goal with 6 of them on target. On the other hand, Leeds United had made 13 shots with four targets.

“Aston Villa (AVL)” LineUps: –

Emiliano Martinez

Tyrone Mings

Ezri Konsa

Matt Targett

Matthew Cash

“Fulham(FUL)” Line Ups:-

Alphonse Areola

Tosin Adarabioyo

Joachim Andersen

Antonee Robinson

Ola Aina

“Aston Villa (AVL)” vs “Fulham (FUL)” match prediction of dream 11 teams:-

If we examine the data of the previous matches of both the teams then team Fulham has been done an enthralling job in their last matches. The teams are eagerly waiting for the square. So, that they can file a win at their name. The players are ready to give the strong battle to each other. To prove themselves both the teams have to perform tremendously to save their spots for the finals.