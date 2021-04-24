Avram Glazer ‘refuses to apologise to Manchester United fans

Manchester United co-owner Avram Glazer reportedly refuses to apologise for his position within the membership’s European Tremendous League fiasco.

The Purple Devils – together with Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester Metropolis, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur – all signed up for the breakaway continental competitors on Sunday earlier than dropping out one after the other 48 hours later.

Joel Glazer – a part of the Glazer household which owns Man United – penned an apology letter to the membership’s supporters over their involvement within the challenge, however his brother Avram – the Purple Devils’ govt co-chairman – has supposedly refused to apologize.

Based on The Mirror, Avram Glazer refused to touch upon the debacle when approached by a reporter outdoors of his Florida residence – contradicting Joel’s open letter to supporters.

United followers have requested the Glazer household to loosen their grip on the membership within the wake of the Tremendous League’s collapse, and chief govt Ed Woodward is confirmed to be stepping down on the finish of the season.

Supervisor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer additionally affirmed that the proposed breakaway competitors was “a nasty concept”.