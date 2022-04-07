Avril Lavigne and Maud Son are engaged after romantic proposal in Paris – National

Avril Lavigne is getting married to Mod Sun.

The pop-punk princess has found her prince, musician Derek Smith, who goes by the name Mod Sun. Both the lovebirds kept this exciting news a secret for almost two weeks.

Lavigne shared a photo Instagram carousel from their engagement, which took place on March 27 in the City of Lights. With the Eiffel Tower in the background, Mod Sun got down on one knee and asked Lavigne to be his wife.

“Yes! I will love you forever. Sunday 27. March. 2022,” Lavigne, 37, captioned the post Photos from the couple’s romantic trip to Paris show off her heart-shaped diamond cut ring.

mod sun, 35, also posted pictures, along with a heartfelt message for your future bride. ,