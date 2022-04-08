Avril Lavigne and MOD SUN engaged in Paris: "It felt like ...

Congratulations to Avril Lavigne and MOD SUN, who have just announced that they are engaged!

The rock star couple revealed the news online yesterday (April 7) sharing that the MOD proposed on a boat in Paris with a stunning heart-shaped ring. “I had a dream where I proposed in Paris,” he wrote alongside a photo of the moment. “I took out a ring + asked you to wear it. I held your hand + took one last breath. I said, “Will you marry me?” + She said “Yeah. I love you forever Avril.”

in an interview with people, Avril revealed that her new engagement ring has a ‘hi icon’ engraved on it, which were the first words she said to her (ooh!). “He knew from the beginning that I wanted a heart-shaped diamond because the day we met, we had a heart-shaped pucca…