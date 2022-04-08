Avril Lavigne announces engagement to rock musician Mod Sun

Avril Lavigne has announced that she is engaged to pop-punk musician Mod Sun.

The Canadian singer-songwriter informed fans of the news on Instagram, revealing that Mod Sun, real name Derek Ryan Smith, proposed while on a boat ride in Paris on March 27.

Lavigne shared several photos and videos from that day, as well as a photo of her diamond engagement ring.

“Yes! I will love you forever. Sunday. 27. March. 2022,” wrote Lavigne.

Mod Sun replied to the post, writing: “I love you so much! Forever and forever my angel. ,

The couple began dating after collaborating on Lavigne’s recent album love sucks,

Lavigne has been married twice before: to musician Derrick Whibble, from 2006 to 2010, and Chad Kroger, from 2013 to 2015.

Mod Sun also shared a series of images and…