Avril Lavigne confirms she’s engaged to Mod Sun after romantic Paris proposal

The 37-year-old Canadian star told his Instagram followers that the American rocker posed the question during a romantic boat ride down the Seine River in Paris.

She posted a collection of photos and videos from the proposal that showed the 35-year-old mod sun on one knee with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

Another image shows Lavigne with a heart-shaped diamond ring.

She captioned the post: “Yeah! I will love you always. Sunday. 27. March. 2022.”

Her new fiancé commented: “I love you so much! Forever and forever my angel. ,

Friends and well-wishers also congratulated the couple, with producer John Feldman working on their latest collaboration album, and Kourtney Kardashian, both sharing heart emojis.

Singer Nessa Barrett said, “CONGRATS LOVE YOU…