Avril Lavigne engaged for the third time: romantic proposal in Paris

April Lavigne Got engaged to marry her boyfriend Mod Sun. “It was the most romantic and perfect request I could have wished for. We were in Paris on a boat crossing the Seine. There was a violinist, champagne and roses. Time seemed to have stopped, as if it were There were just two of us,” the singer told People magazine.

Avril shared the good news via her social network, where she showed off several photos from the magical moment she had in Paris on March 27, the day she also graced the Grammys red carpet.



Mod Sun surprised her now-fiancée with the heart-shaped ring she showed off in her post. “It has the words ‘Hello Icon’ on it, the words he said to me before, and ‘Mod + Avril’ …