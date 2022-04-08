Avril Lavigne engaged in Paris, a very romantic marriage proposal

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun got engaged on the floor of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

What could be more romantic than a marriage proposal at the bottom of the Eiffel Tower? Singer Mod Son has taken a knee to ask his girlfriend Avril Lavigne to be his wife. The lovebirds, a couple together for a year, announced the amazing news on Instagram. “The day I met you, I knew you were the one. Together forever only when we die. I had a dream where I asked you to marry me in Paris. I took out a ring and…