Avril Lavigne engaged to Mod Son on a romantic trip to Paris

Avril Lavigne has more than one reason to celebrate in 2022. In addition to the 20th anniversary of her debut on the music scene with the album “Let’s Go”, the Canadian singer is now engaged to her boyfriend Mod Sun.

The interpreter of songs such as Complicated and I’m With You spent a romantic moment in Paris with his fiancée to fulfill the promise that they would soon arrive at the altar. Avril Lavigne receives her boyfriend’s engagement ring on the banks of the River Seine with the Eiffel Tower as the backdrop.

Both Avril and her now fiancé, musician Mod Sun, shared a series of images on their Instagram profiles, showing their fans the moment. The 37-year-old Canadian has over 10 million followers, while with…