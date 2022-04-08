Avril Lavigne engaged to Mod Sun – 98KUPD – Real Rock of Arizona

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Getting engaged is romantic, but you know what’s even more romantic than that? Getting engaged in Paris. April Lavigne This can tell you from personal experience.

On Thursday, she posted a picture of her boyfriend mod sun Kneel down in front of what looks like a boat sailing down the Seine River, with the Eiffel Tower in the background. In the next series of photos, Avril shows off her heart-shaped diamond ring as Mod Sun Grines.

She captioned the photo, “Ui! Je t’aime por tujours,” which is French for, “Yes! I will always love you!” She also wrote in French that the happy event took place on Sunday, March 27.

on your instagramMod Sun posted photos and videos of the moment, and wrote, “The day we met, I knew you were the one….