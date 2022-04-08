Avril Lavigne engaged to Mod Sun after Paris proposal

Avril Lavigne has announced that she is engaged to fellow pop-punk singer Mod Sun.

The 37-year-old Canadian star shared the news on Instagram that the American rocker asked her the question on March 27 in Paris during a romantic boat ride down the Seine.

She posted a collection of photos and videos from the proposal, which showed 35-year-old Mod Sun, kneeling down on the Eiffel Tower in the background, as well as showing Lavigne her heart-shaped diamond ring.

She captioned the post: “Yes! Love forever. Sunday. March 27th. 2022.”

Her new fiancé commented: “I love you so much! My angel forever and ever.”

