From March 2021 it was announced that April Lavigne You mod sun They were in a relationship and now, after more than a year, the couple is engaged.

Early in his career, April Lavigne had a highly publicized relationship with derrick whibleygroup singer sum 41whom she married in July 2006. However, in October 2009, the singer filed for divorce.

Avril Lavigne, Derrick Whibble and the Band Some 41 (Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

Later in August 2012, Avril got engaged to the Canadian musician Chad KroegerAfter a month of courtship and they were married in France …