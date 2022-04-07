Avril Lavigne engaged to singer Maud Sun

Avril Lavigne has got engaged to Mod Sun after just one year of dating.

“Yes! I love you forever Sunday. 27. March. 2022,” Lavigne, 37, captioned couple photos in paris During their engagement, which translated from French to English means, “Yes! I love you forever Sunday 27 March 2022.

“Love you so much! Forever an ever my angel,” he commented on her post. The 35-year-old also dedicated a poem to his future wife on his page Announcing the news.

“The day we met, I knew you were the one.

Together forever until our days are over.

I had a dream where I proposed in Paris.

I took out a ring + asked you to wear it.

I was on one knee as I looked into your eyes.

You are too beautiful to describe in my words.

I caught…