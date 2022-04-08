Avril Lavigne Has Happy News: “Oh my god, congratulations!”

Good news for Avril Lavigne and her boyfriend Derek Ryan Smith, better known as American singer Mod Son (35). The latter proposed to Avril on 27 March in Paris. “Great! Pour je teme tujours!”, was his reply.

third time charm

The 37-year-old “Complicated” and “Sk8er Boi” singer shared a few pictures from a romantic moment. This is the third time that Avril has tied the knot. She was previously married to Nickelback’s Chad Kroger (2013 to 2015) and Sum 41’s Derrick Whibley (2006 to 2010).

Congratulations

His followers enthusiastically…