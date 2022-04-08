Avril Lavigne: her engagement photos in Paris

If Avril Lavigne dreamed of the most romantic marriage proposal, then the singer was served. On Sunday March 27, 2022, the interpreter of “Complicated” was on a barge in front of the Eiffel Tower when his fellow musician Maud Sun put his knee on the ground. The star posted several shots of this happy moment on her Instagram account worthy of the biggest romantic comedy: “Yeah! I love you forever, ”writes Avril Lavigne in the caption of the photo. We discover exclusively the engagement ring, adorned with a large diamond in the shape of a heart, with which she has shared her life since 2021.

Also read: Conspiracy Theory: Did Avril Lavigne Commit Suicide In 2003 Before Being Replaced By A Lookalike?

Champagne, roses and violin under the sky of Paris

On his personal account, Mod Sun – or Derek Ryan Smith by his real name – shared a great declaration of love: “The day we …