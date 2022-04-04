Avril Lavigne hit the Grammys red carpet for the first time in 19 years — and fans are loving it

Avril Lavigne rocked the Grammys red carpet after 19 years. (Photo by Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

April Lavigne turned it back Grammy Fans couldn’t be happier to see the red carpet, and the punk princess back in action.

The 37-year-old looked stunning for her first Grammy appearance in 19 years, wearing a black high-low gown with tiers of cascading ruffles. Mua Mua’s house, Lavigne completed the look with a custom belt that read “Love Sucks,” a tribute to her latest album.

Lavigne attended the Grammys with her boyfriend of one year, fellow musician Maud Sun, 34.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: (LR) Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun attend the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Recording Academy)

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun walk the 2022 Grammys red carpet. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Recording Academy)

Sunday night’s Grammys appearance is the first time since 2003 that Lavigne…


