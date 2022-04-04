Avril Lavigne hit the Grammys red carpet for the first time in 19 years — and fans are loving it

Avril Lavigne rocked the Grammys red carpet after 19 years. (Photo by Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

April Lavigne turned it back Grammy Fans couldn’t be happier to see the red carpet, and the punk princess back in action.

The 37-year-old looked stunning for her first Grammy appearance in 19 years, wearing a black high-low gown with tiers of cascading ruffles. Mua Mua’s house, Lavigne completed the look with a custom belt that read “Love Sucks,” a tribute to her latest album.

Lavigne attended the Grammys with her boyfriend of one year, fellow musician Maud Sun, 34.

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun walk the 2022 Grammys red carpet. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Recording Academy)

Sunday night’s Grammys appearance is the first time since 2003 that Lavigne…