This is a big week for Goth Prem. Avril Lavigne and her boyfriend, musician Mod Sun, have confirmed they are officially engaged after Lavigne spotty Wearing a big diamond ring this week. The couple confirmed their engagement on Instagram, with photos of Mod Sun popping the question with a heart-shaped diamond ring near the Eiffel Tower — followed by some live violin music on the scene. according to lavigne PostThey got engaged in late March — a week before hitting the Grammys red carpet together in proper “punk” attire.