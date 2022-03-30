Axi Infinity’s Ronin Bridge Was Hacked!

Ronin, the bridge to Axi Infinity, was siphoned off 173,600 ETH and $25.5 million in USDC through the use of “hacked private keys”.

For better understanding, Ronin Network is a blockchain launched in February 2021 to make interfacing with Ethereum-based Axi Infinity a little less expensive. The Ronin network features Ronin Bridge, a popular bridge in the DeFi ecosystem where Axi Infinity users can transfer assets between Ethereum and the Ronin blockchain.

In particular, Ronin, an Ethereum sidechain created by Sky Mavis, developed for the hit NFT game Axi Infinity, has been the target of a hack. An estimated $614 million worth of cryptocurrency has been stolen from your bridge…