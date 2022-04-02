AXIchain CEO and Founder Linda Woodford Named One of Five People Killed in Mt Disappointment Helicopter Crash

AXIchain CEO and founder Linda Woodford said transport to work was “a little different” on Thursday as she posted a series of photos from Melbourne’s Batman Park, where she boarded the wrecked helicopter, which is at Mt. had crashed.

A tech entrepreneur who was one of five people killed in a helicopter crash in Mount Disappointment, Victoria, shared photos on a helicopter from before the tragic trip.

AXIchain CEO and founder Linda Woodford was identified this week as a 50-year-old Inverloch woman who died in an accident near Blair Hut on Thursday morning.

His friend Martin Gibson of 25 years paid tribute to the hardworking businessman in a Facebook post on Friday, where he revealed that the tech boss had posted pictures of him from a helicopter in front of…