Axie Infinity suffered a hack and lost over $600 million in cryptocurrency. One of the most popular video games in the world

Axie Infinity, one of the world’s most popular video games, Victims of Cybercriminals Stole 625 Million in Cryptocurrency, This has been confirmed by the directors of the company.

The incident happened a week ago, and it happened when hackers broke through Ronin, the blockchain that powers the game. As Ronin reports, On March 23, the verification nodes were breached, causing significant loss of funds.,



They were informed of what happened a few hours ago at Axie, as a result of a user complaining Couldn’t Withdraw 5 Thousand Ether (A Very Popular Cryptocurrency) Through Chain Bridge,

How did the attack happen? The hackers got the private keys to extract the money, and they gave it…