Ayushman India Golden Card 2021 | Download, Ayushman Bharat Arogya Card

Ayushman Bharat Golden Card There is such a card, with the help of which any person in the country can get free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh in government and private hospitals selected under Ayushman Bharat Yojana. this Golden card Those poor people will get the beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat Yojana. The process of online registration has been started by the Government of India to get the Ayushman Bharat Golden Card and any person can download the gold card or get a print out of it after applying under Jan Arogya Yojana.

Ayushman India Golden Card To benefit every poor people of the country, these gold cards are being made available only to those whose name will appear in the Ayushman Bharat beneficiary list. Those who are willing beneficiaries of the country want to get their golden card, then they can apply very easily in their nearest public service center and from that Public Health Golden Card Can also be made. Dear friends, today we are going to provide you with all the information related to this scheme like how you can make gold card, benefits etc. through this article, so read our article till the end and avail it.

Ayushman Bharat card card made free

As you all know Ayushman Bharat Scheme Was launched in 2017 by the government. Health insurance cover up to ₹ 500000 is provided to the beneficiaries under this scheme. More than 1 crore 63 lakh beneficiaries are taking advantage of this scheme. Through Ayushman Bharat card, beneficiaries can go to any private hospital and get their treatment done.

Under this scheme, the eligibility card has been made free by the Government of India. For which ₹ 30 fee had to be paid. This decision will provide considerable relief to poor families. The beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat Yojana used to contact the Common Service Center to get the eligibility card and pay ₹ 30 to the rural level operator.

After which they used to receive the card. But now getting this card is completely free. But if you have to get a duplicate card or if you have to print the card again, then you have to pay ₹ 15. This card will be provided to the beneficiaries after biometric authentication.

NHA compromises with CSC

The National Health Authority has tied up with CSC. Under which it has been decided that the National Health Authority will pay ₹ 20 to CSC on the issue of Ayushman card for the first time. So that the system can be further improved. One of the objectives of this agreement is that PVC Ayushman cards can be prepared under this scheme. Tell you that Ayushman Bharat Scheme It is not compulsory to make a PVC card to take advantage of. Beneficiaries who have old card will be given the benefit of this scheme. One of the objectives of making a PVC card is that through it, the officers are easily able to identify the beneficiary.

Ayushman Bharat Jan Arogya Card [email protected]

For the poor people of the country who are unable to get treatment for their illness due to financially weak and are struggling with their disease Indian government Of all the poor people Ayushman Bharat Golden Card 2021 Orders have been made to make, through this gold card, he can treat his biggest disease for free, the government is providing health insurance of up to 5 lakh rupees to those people. People can get their golden card very easily under this scheme. Ayushman India Golden Card Are being made in every rural and urban areas of the country, people who have not yet made gold cards, get it done as soon as possible.

Objective of Ayushman Bharat Golden Card (PMJAY)

this PMJAY Golden Card The aim of the government to make available to the country is to provide health insurance of up to 5 lakh rupees to families coming below every poverty line of the country and help them financially. As you know, even today many people are suffering from some disease and they do not have money to get their treatment, in view of all these problems, the central government has Ayushman Bharat Scheme Has been started so that any poor person can be saved from the disease. Under this scheme, more than 10 crore poor families of the country are getting health insurance annually.

Ayushman Bharat Scheme 2021

This scheme has been launched by the Prime Minister of our country, Narendra Modi, under the National Health Protection Mission in the year 2018. | Jan Arogya Yojana 2021 Under the scheme, health insurance of up to 5 lakh rupees is being provided to the economically weaker families of the country by the Central Government, so that people can get their disease treated free of cost up to 5 lakh rupees in hospitals. There is a security plan which will help in making the country healthy.

PM Jan Arogya Yojana 2021

Under this Health Protection Scheme, earlier 1350 treatments like surgery, medical day care treatment, diagrostique etc. package were included but now 19 other Ayurvedic, Homeopathic, Yoga, Unani treatment packages have been included in it. Poor citizens of the country can get all these diseases cured under the scheme by making their golden card and go to private and government hospitals for free and can get rid of their disease and no fee will be charged in hospitals. People get their golden card as soon as possible people Service center Get it made and take advantage of it in hospitals.

Documents for Pradhanmantri Jan Arogya Card 2021

Aadhar card

mobile number

Ration card

Passport size photo

How to check eligibility for getting Ayushman Bharat Golden Card?

The beneficiaries of the country will be included in the Ayushman Bharat Golden Card list according to their eligibility, the same people can download the Jan Arogya Golden Card. We have given you the whole procedure below, read it carefully.

First of all, you have to visit the official website of Ayushman Bharat Scheme. After visiting the official website, the web page will open in front of you.

On this web page, you have to fill your registered mobile number, and captcha code. After this, finally click on the generated OTP and immediately after clicking, an OTP will come on your registered mobile phone.

Then this OTP has to be filled in the empty box. After this you will see some options like

1. By name

2. From Mobile Number

3. Through Ration Card

4. RSBI by URN

Search for your name by clicking on the desired option, then fill all the information asked. Then the search result will be displayed on your screen in front of you.

How to download Ayushman Bharat Golden Card 2021?

People of the country can get their Ayushman Bharat Golden Card printed from the public service center and DM’s office, but you can download the golden card from the same place where you have made it and the agent from whom it will be provided will download it to you. Follow the method given below.

First you Ayushman Bharat Cloud Website Have to go on After visiting the cloud website, the home page will open in front of you.

On this home page, you will see the option of login, this login form will open, enter email ID and password in it and click on the button of SIGN IN.

After this, the next page will open in front of you, you will proceed by putting an Aadhaar number in it and you will have to verify your leader’s mark on the next page.

After verifying the thumb, the next page will open, on this page you will see many options, from which you can click on the option of Approved Beneficiary. After clicking on the option, a list of the Golden Card has been approved in front of you.

Then see your name in the list and click on the confirmed print option next to it. After clicking on the option, you will be redirected to the Jan Seva Kendra wallet.

After this, enter your password in CSC wallet, then enter the wallet PIN after the password. After this, you will come back to the home page.

Then you will see the option of download card next to the candidate’s name, click on it and download the golden card.

In this way, you can download your Ayushman Golden Card.

How to get Ayushman Bharat Golden Card?

Interested beneficiaries of the country PMJAY If you want to make a Golden Card, then follow the method given below. And take advantage. You can get your golden card made from two places and you can also download it.

By public service center

First of all, the applicant will have to go to the nearest public service center, the public service center will see your name in the list of Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

If your name will be available in the Ayushman Bharat Scheme list, then they will be given a Golden Card.

After this, you should take all your documents such as Aadhaar card, ration magazine, registered mobile number etc. to the agent of Jan Seva Kendra.

Through which the agent will make your successful registration and provide you with the registration ID.

Then the Jan Seva Kendra will provide you Ayushman card in 10 to 15 days and you will have to pay a fee of Rs 30 to get a Golden Card.

By registered and private hospitals