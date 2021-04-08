Ayushman Khurana-Rakul Preet, who came for Doctor G, started script reading – Dailynews24 – Entertainment News Celebrity News Latest Movie News

Ayushmann Khurrana, a Bollywood star actor, has signed on for the film Zee. The film is directed by Anubhuti Kashyap. The film stars superstar Ayushmann and Rakul for the first time in their careers.

Andhadhun’s actor paved the way for blockbuster entertainment for the Indian audience. Now, he has started a script reading session to prepare for his upcoming film Doctor Ji co-starring Rakul Preet. The actors have been popular with the last thread of perfection, working tirelessly on their parts. You all have seen that the choice of his script has made all the contemporary actors of his generation successful. The upcoming film Doctor Ji is a campus comedy where Ayushmann is donating a doctor’s coat for the first time in his career. Recently both the stars of the film shared a series of photos on Instagram. Actor Ayushmann wrote, sharing the Instagram story, begins and it begins. ‘In the images above you can see a highlighter placed on the first page of the script, where all the credits lie. Whereas in another picture, Ayushmann stands with Rakul with a script in his hands and he has written, started reading has started. Filming will be done later this month. #DoctorG

Talking about the work front, Ayushmann has produced two films, including the Chandigarh film Aashiqui, with actress Vaani Kapoor, directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The actor has once again joined hands with director Anubhav Sinha for a film based on Northeast India.