Ayushmann Khurrana shares his thoughts about ‘the world of fame’: When the fame will be gone, you will be again in the room alone – Times of India » todayssnews

Ayushmann Khurrana is quite active on social media and loves to keep fans updated about his life through regular posts. Today, the actor took to Instagram to share his thoughts on ‘Fame’. Along with a monochrome picture flaunting his physique, he added a long note that read, “This world of fame isn’t liberating. It seems like you are in a room, with less space, less time, less communication, lesser friends. And there’s a huge crowd outside the room, constantly knocking the door, wanting to come inside.”

“When the fame will be gone, you will be again in the room alone, with more time, extra large space, far lesser friends. The only difference would be that nobody would be knocking from outside,” he added.

Soon, celebs like Ekta Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Neeti Mohan and others dropped comments on the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor recently revealed that he has started working on his upcoming film ‘Doctor G’ with Rakul Preet. Produced by Junglee Pictures, the film has been written by Anubhuti, Saurabh Bhat, Vishal Wagh and Sumit Saxena.

This movie also marks Ayushmann Khurrana’s third collaboration with Junglee Pictures after ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ and ‘Badhaai Ho’.

