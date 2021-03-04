Ayyarum Jananal Videu Web Series (2020): Watch All Episodes Online at BS Value | Kulank

ENTERTAINMENT

Aayiram Jannal Veedu is an upcoming Tamil language web series streaming online on the growing TheMiracleTech BS Value platform. Directed by Azhug Vigan, the family drama series Black Sheep Original features veteran actors Senthil, RJ Vignekant, Chatti Arvind, Putt Rajni Mohan, Setai Sheriff, Nandini, Arvind Siju

From November 2, you can watch the latest episodes of the Black Sheep’s Aayiram Jannal Videu web series at the price of BS.

Ayyarum Jannal Videu Web Series All Details
Here is the complete information about the Black Sheep web series Aiyarum Jananal Veedu Cast and Crew.

cast

  • Senthil
  • RJ Vigneshkanth
  • Chutti Aravind
  • Convert Rajmohan Chutney
  • Setai Sheriff as Vetri
  • Nandini Dhanam
  • Arvind Siju

Crew

  • Director – Azhag Vishgan
  • Music – Manikandan Murali
  • DOP – Sudhir Azeez Babu
  • Editor – Gautam Murthy
  • Management Team – Kalirasan, Hariharan, Aravindan, Ajay Kanna, Vijay Kumar GKPS, Praveen, Vignesh, Anto, Parth

Aiyarum Jannal Videu 2020 Full Details
Website Name: Aryam Jannal Vidhu
Staging Platform: BS Mann
Please issue: November 02, 2020
Language: Tamil
GENRE: Family Drama

