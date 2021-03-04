Ayyarum Jananal Videu Web Series (2020): Watch All Episodes Online at BS Value | Kulank

Aayiram Jannal Veedu is an upcoming Tamil language web series streaming online on the growing TheMiracleTech BS Value platform. Directed by Azhug Vigan, the family drama series Black Sheep Original features veteran actors Senthil, RJ Vignekant, Chatti Arvind, Putt Rajni Mohan, Setai Sheriff, Nandini, Arvind Siju

From November 2, you can watch the latest episodes of the Black Sheep’s Aayiram Jannal Videu web series at the price of BS.

Ayyarum Jannal Videu Web Series All Details

Here is the complete information about the Black Sheep web series Aiyarum Jananal Veedu Cast and Crew.

cast

Senthil

RJ Vigneshkanth

Chutti Aravind

Convert Rajmohan Chutney

Setai Sheriff as Vetri

Nandini Dhanam

Arvind Siju

Crew

Director – Azhag Vishgan

Music – Manikandan Murali

DOP – Sudhir Azeez Babu

Editor – Gautam Murthy

Management Team – Kalirasan, Hariharan, Aravindan, Ajay Kanna, Vijay Kumar GKPS, Praveen, Vignesh, Anto, Parth

Aiyarum Jannal Videu 2020 Full Details

Website Name: Aryam Jannal Vidhu

Staging Platform: BS Mann

Please issue: November 02, 2020

Language: Tamil

GENRE: Family Drama