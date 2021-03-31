ENTERTAINMENT

AZJ Vs SER Live Score Today’s Football Match World Cup European Qualifiers Azerbaijan Vs Serbia Scorecard

AZJ Vs SER Live Score

The World Cup European Qualifiers match of football is commenced between Azerbaijan (AZJ) facing off Serbia (SER) on Tuesday, 30st March 2021. The match of Group A is going to be played in the Baki Olimpiya Stadionu. This battle will surely be loved by the sports lover and they can enjoy this match on ESPN+ (English) and TUDN (Spanish). Both the teams are eagerly waiting to battle in order to win this match and move forward towards winning this league. So let’s begin with the details of the match.

AZJ Vs SER Match Details

LEAGUE- World Cup European Qualifiers
MATCH- AZJ VS SER
DATE- 30th March 2021, Tuesday
TIME- 09:30 PM
VENUE- Baku Olympic Stadium, Baku

Azerbaijan (AZJ) vs Serbia (SER) Match Preview

Azerbaijan is currently facing back to back defeats after playing the first game of the World Cup European Qualifiers in Group A. In the first match, they played against the team Portugal lost the match by 1-0. This is not the one-loss but they also get defeated by the team Qatar the previous week. Because of these defeats, they are currently holding the 4th position on the table of Group A.

This the qualifier’s first round of UEFA WC. If they going to continue their same spirit for this game also then it’s hard for AZJ to get qualified for the finals. AZJ needs to come up with a big strategy in order to give the defeat to their rival team SER. The five last forms of matches are like  D D D L L which shows that AZJ is still waiting to get at least one win in their account.

Azerbaijan (AZJ) Vs Serbia (SER) Probable Playing

Azerbaijan (AZJ):-

  • Ali Ghorbani
  • Mahir Emreli
  • Azar Salahly
  • Emin Makhmudov
  • Vugar Mustafayev
  • Abbas Huseynov
  • Anton Krivotsyuk
  • Elvin badalo
  • Badavi huseynov
  • Maxim Medvedev
  • Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev

Serbia (SER): –

  • Luka Jovic
  • Aleksandar Mitrovic
  • Filip Kostic
  • Nemanja Maksimovic
  • Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
  • Darko Lazovic
  • Mihailo Ristic
  • Stefan Mitrovic
  • Strahinja Pavlovic
  • Marko Petkovic
  • Predrag Rajkovic

Azerbaijan (AZJ) Vs Serbia (SER) Match Prediction

Serbia is the unbeaten team of this league after playing their first game of the World Cup European Qualifiers in Group A. They won their first game against the opponent Ireland by winning the watch with 3-2 goals. SER currently holding the first position on the scoring tables of group A and 30th rank in the FIFA standings. SER draw the last match against the team Portugal. They having four points with the two wins and they will surely be going to register this win in their account. The five last forms of matches are like  W D D W D.

It is difficult for Azerbaijan to win the match against this strong team Serbia who surely does not want to lose the game and does not want to break their winning streaks. So just wait and enjoy this match on ESPN+ (English) and TUDN (Spanish).

