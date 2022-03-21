Baahubali Actress Tamannaah Bhatia Latest Photos From Maldives

new Delhi :
Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who plays Avantika in Bahubali, has shared the latest photo on her Instagram account. In these photos, she can be seen chilling in Maldives. In these pictures, she is seen in a glamorous style, and is spending leisure time amidst spectacular views. By the way, recently Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor have also returned from Maldives after celebrating their vacation. Tamannaah’s pictures are getting a lot of love from the fans.
Sharing these photos from Maldives on her Instagram, Tamannaah Bhatia wrote, ‘Keep wandering but never lost.’ In this way, he has also given a message to the fans with this photo. But the fans are very fond of his style and are praising him fiercely.