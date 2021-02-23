Baal Aadhaar Card Online Registration: How to Apply for Child Aadhaar Card | ReaderMaster

Child Aadhar Card Online Application Form | Baal Aadhaar Card Registration Process | Children’s blue colored child base card | Apply Online for Baal Aadhaar Card 2021 | Blue Color Baal Aadhaar Card UIDAI

Hello friends, as you know that Aadhaar card is an important identity card document. At present, if you have to do any government or non-government work, then it is mandatory to have an Aadhaar card. Aadhaar card has become part of our daily life. We can use it as our identity card, identity card and address certificate. Aadhar card has become a necessary document for any government work. Such as opening a new account with a bank, getting a gas connection, or creating some other government document. Everywhere, the Aadhaar card has a different role. Today we will tell you about the child Aadhaar card in this article. With all Child Aadhar Card Sample Application Form Will also provide. Please read the entire article carefully till the end.

What is a Bal Aadhaar Card?

The government has created a separate system for making Aadhaar cards for children from one to fifteen (1-15) years. According to this Child Aadhar Card issued Will be done, which will be blue. This card is also called Blue Aadhaar Card. Bal Aadhaar card is very useful for admission in children’s school. With this, when the child gets older, he can easily transfer his child Aadhaar card to normal Aadhaar card. This card of blue color is very important for parents as well as children to get the benefit of government schemes and services. Here we are telling you all the information related to Baal Aadhaar Card Online Registration & Application Form PDF step by step.

Baal Aadhaar Card Online Registration Process

of blue colour Bal Aadhaar Card There is a very important document for children. This card is required to be created for every born child. Bal Aadhaar card is mandatory for admission of child in school. The most important thing of this card is that if your child is below 5 years of age, then his biometric identification- such as iris scan or finger print will not be required. The child Aadhaar card will be created very easily. To make this, only the parents of the child will need an Aadhaar card number. Wherever identification is required for the child. This hair base card is blue in color. If your child turns 15, then this card will be linked to the normal Aadhaar card.

Recently, the Central Government has now made the child Aadhaar card mandatory for all children of 5 years or less. This card will become invalid when the child is above 5 years of age. After 5 years of age, biometric updation of the child will be necessary to get this card reactivated. Interested beneficiaries of the country Baal Aadhaar Card If you want to apply for making, then you can apply online by visiting the official website or you can also apply offline by visiting the nearest Aadhaar Sewa Kendra.

Key facts of Baal Aadhaar Card / Bal Aadhaar

Any child whose age is 5 years or less and he was born in India, he Baal Aadhaar Card (UIDAI) Is eligible to apply for After the child Aadhaar card is created by UIDAI, it is mandatory to update it twice. This update is done after 5 years and 15 years of age. Parental documents are placed in Baal Aadhaar, because the biometrics of young infants are not developed. Therefore biometric and iris scans of children are not included in this. Hence parental documents are required to create child base. A child base can be used for school admission. If you want any information related to Baal Adhaar, you can also call the helpline number 1947.

Documents required for making child Aadhar card

Documents required for Child Aadhar Card application – To make Neel colored Bal Aadhaar card you will need the following documents.

Passport-size photo of the child

Birth certificate copy

Photo copy of Aadhaar card of parents

Proof of parents address

Certificate of child’s parents

How to apply for blue colored Aadhaar card?

How to apply for Child Aadhar Card – First of all, you have to keep the necessary documents prepared above. After that, you have to follow the easy steps given below to make a child Aadhaar card.

To make your child’s Aadhaar card, you need Aadhaar Enrollment Center After filling in the prescribed application form. After that, the child’s birth certificate and the Aadhaar number of one of the parents have to be filled in that form. Along with this, to make a child Aadhaar card, also enter the mobile number of the parent. A biometric is not required for the child who is below 5 years of age. Only child photo will be required. After this, the child’s Aadhaar card will be linked to the parent’s Aadhaar card. After submitting the application form, you will receive a receipt.

When the registration and verification of the child’s Aadhaar card will be completed. You will then receive a Confirm SMS on the mobile number given by you. The child’s child Aadhaar card number will be received within 2 months after that.

Apply online for Baal Aadhaar Card

Apply Online for Baal Aadhaar Card – To apply online under the child’s Aadhaar card, you must first visit this official website uidai.gov.in. The link is mentioned below.

UIDAI Baal Aadhaar Card

After clicking on the link given above, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) web homepage will open. On this web page you have to choose the option of Bal Aadhaar Card. After choosing the option of child base, you will receive an application form. You can also download that format. To download the application form directly this link Click on After this, fill all the details asked in the form correctly.

Finally click on the “Submit” button. In this way, you can apply for the child Aadhaar card online.

Download Child Aadhaar Card (Download Baal Aadhaar Card)

If you Bal Aadhaar Card Want to download online So you have to first go to the official website of uidai.gov.in. After this, you can easily download the child Aadhaar card by following the steps mentioned below.

Download e-Aadhaar Card Online

After clicking this link, the download Aadhar card web page will open. After this, you have to fill all the details asked in the form.

Enrollment ID

Baby’s full name

Pin code number

Captcha code or security code

Register mobile number

Received OTP number

Finally click on “Download Aadhar Card” option. In this way you can download the child Aadhaar card online.

Check UIDAI Aadhaar Status

Interested beneficiaries who want to see the status of the application for Aadhaar, follow the steps given below.

First of all you have to go to the official website. After visiting the official website, the home page will open in front of you. On this home page “Get Aadhaar” A section of will appear. From this section Check base status The option of will appear. You have to click on this option. After clicking on the option, the next page will open in front of you. On this page, you have to enter your enrollment ID (EID) and enrollment time and then fill the captcha code etc. After this, you have to click on the check status button. After this, your Baal Aadhaar Card Status will open in front of you.

Baal Aadhaar Card Helpline

Toll-free helpline number: 1947

Email ID: [email protected]