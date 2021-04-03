Baalveer Returns Season 2 Cast, SAB TV New Serial, Start Date

SAB TV is back with its popular fantasy series Baalveer with a name Baalveer Returns Season 2.
Baalveer Returns show will be produced under Optimystix Entertainment productions.
The role of the new Baalveer will be played by Vansh sayani whereas the role of old Baalveer will be played by Dev Joshi.
This time we will see a Dev Joshi playing a role of Happy as well as the villain Weight of Baalveer Returns season 2.
We will also see some characters of Baalveer Returns season 1, who are retained in this new season as well.
Baalveer Returns season 2 is starting from 5th April 2021, Mon-Fri at 7:00 PM time slot.
Baalveer Returns Timing / Start Date / Telecast Details
|Serial Name
|Baal Veer Returns Season 2
|Channel
|SAB TV & SonyLIV
|Produced By
|Optimystix Entertainments
|Start Date
|5th April 2021
|Telecast Time
|Mon-Fri at 7:00 PM
|Repeat Telecast (SD)
|Mon-Fri at 12:30 AM and 7:00 AM
|Repeat Telecast (HD)
|Mon-Fri @ 1:30 AM, 4:30 AM, 6:30 AM, 9:30 AM, 3:30 PM, and 5:30 PM
Baalveer Returns Cast
**We will keep updating the star cast list.
Baalveer Returns Promos
FAQs Related To Baalveer Returns
Who plays the role of Kaal in Baalveer Returns season 2?
The role of villain Kaal is played by Dev Joshi.
Baalveer Returns Full Cast
Cast includes Happy, Vivan, Baal Pari, Pani Pari, Vaayu Pari, Kaal, Dooba Dooba, Dhwani Pari, Tauba Tauba and many more.
What is the starting date of Baalveer Returns Season 2?
Baalveer Returns season 2 starts from 5th April 2021, Mon-Fri at 7:00 PM.
