ENTERTAINMENT

Baalveer Returns Season 2 Cast, SAB TV New Serial, Start Date

Avatar
By
Posted on
Baalveer-Returns-Season-2-Cast-Real-names-SABTV-Serial

SAB TV is back with its popular fantasy series Baalveer with a name Baalveer Returns Season 2.

Baalveer Returns show will be produced under Optimystix Entertainment productions.

The role of the new Baalveer will be played by Vansh sayani whereas the role of old Baalveer will be played by Dev Joshi.

This time we will see a Dev Joshi playing a role of Happy as well as the villain Weight of Baalveer Returns season 2.

We will also see some characters of Baalveer Returns season 1, who are retained in this new season as well.

Baalveer Returns season 2 is starting from 5th April 2021, Mon-Fri at 7:00 PM time slot.

Contents hide
1 Baalveer Returns Timing / Start Date / Telecast Details
2 Baalveer Returns Cast
3 Baalveer Returns Promos
4 FAQs Related To Baalveer Returns
4.1 Who plays the role of Kaal in Baalveer Returns season 2?
4.2 Baalveer Returns Full Cast
4.3 What is the starting date of Baalveer Returns Season 2?

Baalveer Returns Timing / Start Date / Telecast Details

⇄ Scroll to see full table

Serial Name Baal Veer Returns Season 2
Channel SAB TV & SonyLIV
Produced By Optimystix Entertainments
Start Date 5th April 2021
Telecast Time Mon-Fri at 7:00 PM
Repeat Telecast (SD) Mon-Fri at 12:30 AM and 7:00 AM
Repeat Telecast (HD) Mon-Fri @ 1:30 AM, 4:30 AM, 6:30 AM, 9:30 AM, 3:30 PM, and 5:30 PM

Baalveer Returns Cast

⇄ Scroll to see full table

**We will keep updating the star cast list.

Baalveer Returns Promos

FAQs Related To Baalveer Returns

Who plays the role of Kaal in Baalveer Returns season 2?

The role of villain Kaal is played by Dev Joshi.

Baalveer Returns Full Cast

Cast includes Happy, Vivan, Baal Pari, Pani Pari, Vaayu Pari, Kaal, Dooba Dooba, Dhwani Pari, Tauba Tauba and many more.

What is the starting date of Baalveer Returns Season 2?

Baalveer Returns season 2 starts from 5th April 2021, Mon-Fri at 7:00 PM.

NOTE: If you have any other information about Baal Veer Returns serial then do let us know by commenting below or fill our contact form.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
492
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
471
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
459
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
449
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
449
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
447
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
423
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
410
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
406
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch
Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
403
LATEST

Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top