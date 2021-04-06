Baalveer Returns Season 2 SAB TV New Serial, Cast, Start Date, All Episodes – trendykendy

SAB TV is back with yet another popular TV serial series called Baalveer with the rename Baalveer Returns Season 2. It is a sequel of Baal Veer which is telecasted in 2012. The Fantasy genre TV series is produced by Optimystix Entertainment. This time Vansh Sayani will play the Baalveer role while on the other side Dev Joshi will be played an old Baalveer role.
In the new version of Baalveer, we will see Ek Dev Joshi playing Happy as well as the role of Kaal, the villain of Balveer Returns Season 2. Also, there are high chances that we will see few characters from Season 1 in season 2. However, the name is not revealed yet.
Baalveer Returns season 2 is all set to return to the TV screen from 5th April 2021, Mon to Fri at 7:00 PM on SAB TV & SonyLIV. Also, viewers can watch the repeat telecast on Mon-Fri @ 1:30 AM, 4:30 AM, 6:30 AM, 9:30 AM, 3:30 PM, and 5:30 PM. Here are the full details about season 2.
|Serial Name
|Baal Veer Returns Season 2
|Channel
|SAB TV & SonyLIV
|Produced By
|Optimystix Entertainments
|Start Date
|5th April 2021
|Telecast Time
|Mon-Fri at 7:00 PM
|Repeat Telecast
|Mon-Fri at 12:30 AM and 7:00 AM
|Repeat Telecast
|Mon-Fri @ 1:30 AM, 4:30 AM, 6:30 AM, 9:30 AM, 3:30 PM, and 5:30 PM
Baalveer Returns Cast Name List
- Dev Joshi as Senior Baalveer / Dev / Debu / Nakabposh
- Vansh Sayani as Vivaan / Junior Baalveer or Baalveer’s successor
- Pavitra Punia as Timnasa / Tanisha
- Sharmilee Raj as Baal Pari (Tress Fairy) & Kaal Pari, a companion of Timnasa.
- Anahita Bhooshan as Ananya / Karigar Par
- Shailendra Pandey as Shaurya (Voice) & Akroor(Voice)
- Vimarsh roshan as bambaal
- Shoaib Ali as Ray
- Krutika Desai as Masti Pari
- Aditya Ranvijay as Bhaymaar
- Shweta Khanduri as Bambaal’s
- Ayesha Khan as Birba
- Khushi Mukharjee as Jwala Pari / Jiya
- Amika Shail as Vayu Pari / Vidhi
- Anuradha Khaira as Dhwani Pari / Diksha
- Bhaweeka Chaudhary as Paani Pari / Payal
- Tiya Gandwani as Devaki
- Atul Verma as Jabdali
- Sharma’s man as Nagini
Keep updated with us for more latest update and news. Also do not forget to watch Baalveer Returns season 2.