Baat Baat Mein Shemaroo Me Web Series Full Episode Watch Online Cast, Story

Baat Baat Mein Web Series Shemaroo Me is the latest Gujrati language web series starring Malhar Thakar, Puja Joshi, etc in a lead role. The fill will be release on Shemaroo Me on 30th April 2021. Makers have released the trailer on social handles and give a glimpse of the show to the viewers. Here is the full update about Baat Baat Mein Web Series watch online, cast, story.

Baat Baat Mein Shemaroo Me Web Series

Title: Baat Baat Mein

Genre: Romance, Drama, Comedy

Release Date: 30 April 2021

Language: Gujarati

Platform: Shemaroo Me

Cast: Puja Joshi, Krupa Pandya, Malhar Thakar

The story of the show is revolving around a confused couple who often stuck in fun events. Things will change when a new member enters their life. It will be interesting to watch will they succeed to solve this event?

Baat baat mein cast

We will see some of the known faces of television in the web series. Here is the complete star cast list.

Puja joshi

Krupa pandya

Malhar Thakar

Also Read: BA Pass 3 Movie Watch Online Cast, Actress Name, Wiki, BioOnline Cast, Actress Name, Wiki, Bio

You can watch all the episodes of Baat Baat Mein only on Shemaroo Me from 30th April 2021. Till then, stay tuned with us for more latest updates and news. Also, do not forget to comment down below.