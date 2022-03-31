Bab Buelens poses in her bikini collection: «Wow, so beautiful!» (Photo)

Bab Buellens has teamed up with the influential Pauline Remis to release her own collection of swimwear. He announced it today on Instagram.

Bab Buelens and blogger, model and influencer Paulien Riemis have jointly created a collection of swimwear for French lingerie and women’s fashion brand Etam. They already show two copies by posing of themselves on Instagram. The 27-year-old actress wrote, “So happy to finally share our friendship.” The collection is available from April 1.

His followers are already quite excited. “Congratulations, you look beautiful”, “Beautiful collection of swimwear, you are doing great”, “Wow, so beautiful!”, “Such an honor”, ​​and “Lovely, congratulations!”, we read in the comments. , other things.