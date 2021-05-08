ENTERTAINMENT

Baba Ji of ‘Taraak Mehta ka ooltha chashma’ stays fit by doing yoga

Munmun Dutta, who plays the character of ‘Babita Ji’, has always been famous among fans for her looks and fitness. Munmun often shares his fitness videos with fans on social media.

Munmun performs these 3 yoga asanas every day to keep himself fit. In which Balasan or as we also know by the name of Child Pose. This gives a good stretch to the waist, hips and waist, which gives relief in back pain.

After this, Gomukhasan also performs Munmun daily. This is a cow face pose. After Gomukhasana comes Marjari posture in which the yoga practitioner becomes like a cat, this posture is also called cat pose. This asana increases the flexibility of the waist muscles as well as it is helpful in reducing abdominal fat as well.

