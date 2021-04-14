ENTERTAINMENT

Baba Sehgal's father dies from Corona, these stars including Abhishek Bachchan expressed grief

The variety of corona infections is rising day-to-day. Rapper Baba Sehgal’s father additionally had a corona. On Tuesday morning, he misplaced the battle and stated goodbye to the world. Baba Sehgal has given details about it on social media.

Image put up with dad
Baba Sehgal posted a number of footage of his father on Instagram. On the identical time, he tweeted that ‘Dad left us this morning and left. Your entire life remained like a warrior however misplaced to Kovid. Please keep in mind them in your prayers. Be protected. ‘ Baba Sehgal wrote- ‘RIP’ with father’s image.

Stars expressed grief
Baba Sehgal’s put up paid tribute to his father, from Bollywood stars to followers. Abhishek Bachchan writes, ‘Heartfelt sympathy, prayer.’ Vir Das wrote that ‘I’m very unhappy. Plenty of like to you and your shut ones. ‘ Gulshan Devaiah additionally commented in condolences. Aside from these, the followers supplied prayers for his household.

Hindi rap megastar
Baba Sehgal’s actual title is Harjit Singh Sehgal. He’s counted within the Hindi rap megastar. Aside from this, he has labored in lots of languages. Baba Sehgal participated in ‘Bigg Boss’ in 2006. She has labored in movies together with ‘Miss 420’, ‘My Pal Ganeshat’, ‘Financial institution Chor’ and ‘Helicopter Eela’ amongst others.

‘Mini’ lockdown in Maharashtra
The variety of corona infections within the nation is rising day-to-day. In Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has introduced to discontinue different providers besides the important providers. The brand new restrictions will final for 15 days. Resulting from this, capturing of movies and TV serials within the state can even be closed. Let me let you know that for the previous few days, there have been stories of a number of TV actors and crew members being corona constructive.

