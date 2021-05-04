Babar Azam again broke this big record of Virat Kohli

Sports desk. Friends, let me tell you that every day countless records are made and broken in the field of cricket and are being made. Today we are talking about a record of Virat Kohli, which was broken by the stormy Pakistani batsman Babar Azam. Yes friends, you also know about this record. For your information, let me tell you that on April 14, Babar Azam became the world’s No.1 batsman in ODIs. At the same time, he has come in second place in the T20 rankings.

Friends tell you that Babar Azam broke another record on Sunday. He became the first batsman to score the fastest 2,000 runs in T20. Babar made this record while playing against Zimbabwe on Saturday. Friends made their T20 debut on 7 September 2016. On 25 April 2021, he completed 2 thousand runs in just 5 and a half years. Earlier this record was in the name of Virat Kohli. He had completed 2 thousand runs in 8 years and 21 days.

For your information, tell me that Babar Azam completed 2 thousand runs in 52 innings. While Virat Kohli (Virat kohli) had scored 2 thousand runs in 56 innings. Virat is followed by Australian batsman Aaron Finch, who has scored this in 62 innings. Friends New Zealand’s Brandon McCullum scored 2 thousand runs in 66 innings. Earlier, Babur broke Virat’s record by scoring 1000 runs in 26 innings in T20 International. Virat had scored a thousand runs in 27 innings. Friends, the record of scoring a thousand runs in the lowest innings in T20 is by David Malan. He had completed one thousand runs in 24 innings. Babar Azam has scored more than 2 thousand runs in 52 innings of T20. His average is more than 48. While the strike rate is more than 129. Babar’s highest score in T20 is 122 runs.