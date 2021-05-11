ENTERTAINMENT

Babar Azam became the first Pakistani captain to do this feat

Sports desk. Friends, let us tell you that Babur has won four consecutive matches after assuming the captaincy of Pakistan’s Test team. He became the first captain of Pakistan to do so. For your information, let us tell you that the Pakistan cricket team won the last match of the 2-match Test series against Zimbabwe on Monday by an innings and 147 runs. Friends won the match 2–0 with Pakistan taking the series to its name. Babar Azam created history by winning his first Test series as a captain. Now he has become the only captain in Pakistan cricket history to win the first 4 Test matches as captain.

Friends, let us tell you that Pakistan won the second Test against Zimbabwe by an innings on the basis of excellent batting and excellent bowling. While Abid Ali scored a blazing century in the first innings, Hasan Ali and Shahin Shah Afridi bowled brilliantly in the match and took 5-5 wickets in the first and second innings respectively. Done. The first match was won by Pakistan by an innings and 116 runs. This is Pakistan’s sixth consecutive series win.

Friends tell you that Pakistan won the first Test and then the T20 series against South Africa at home. After this, playing in South Africa, T20 and ODI series were named after him. Now, after defeating Zimbabwe in the T20 series, Pakistan has won the Test series for the sixth consecutive series.

