Babar Azam’s fiery ton takes Pakistan to their highest successful run-chase in ODIs

History has been witnessed in Lahore as Pakistan have recorded their highest successful run-chase in ODI history. A second-stringed Australian bowling line-up couldn’t defend a mammoth 348 in the second ODI as the Men in Green clinched the contest by six wickets. Babar Azam stole the show in the game with a breathtaking ton. Meanwhile, the three-match series now stands 1-1 with the deciding clash taking place on Saturday (April 2).

Earlier in the game, Pakistan won the toss opted to bowl at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi justified the decision straight away, dismissing Australian captain…