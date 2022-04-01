Babar Azam’s fiery ton takes Pakistan to their highest successful run-chase in ODIs

Azam was brilliant against the Aussies as he slammed runs for fun and ended up scoring 114 off just 83 deliveries.
History has been witnessed in Lahore as Pakistan have recorded their highest successful run-chase in ODI history. A second-stringed Australian bowling line-up couldn’t defend a mammoth 348 in the second ODI as the Men in Green clinched the contest by six wickets. Babar Azam stole the show in the game with a breathtaking ton. Meanwhile, the three-match series now stands 1-1 with the deciding clash taking place on Saturday (April 2).
Earlier in the game, Pakistan won the toss opted to bowl at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi justified the decision straight away, dismissing Australian captain…
