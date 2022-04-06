Babar Azam’s reply on Pakistan-Australia series

Pakistan captain Babar Azam (R) plays a shot as Australia wicketkeeper Josh Inglis (L) plays during a Twenty20 International cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on April 5, 2022. – AFP

Lahore: Australia’s tour of Pakistan had its ups and downs for the home team as they managed to win the three-match ODI series against the Aussies but lost the Test and T20I series.

But skipper Babar Azam did not let his hopes down and thanked the Aussies for touring Pakistan and providing the players an opportunity to play with one of the best teams at their home turf.

“It was a pleasure to play against one of the best cricketing sides in our homeland,” said the captain, whose sensational century took Pakistan to an ODI…