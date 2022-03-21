ENTERTAINMENT

Babita Phogat Missed Showing ‘Dhaakad Avatar’ In Lock Up, Kangana Ranaut Shows Her Way Out – Babita Phogat and Siddharth Sharma eliminated from Kangana Ranaut show Lock Upp tmov

Story Highlights

  • Double elimination in Kangana’s jail
  • Babita Phogat out of lock up

Bollywood’s outspoken actress Kangana Ranaut’s show Lock Up is proving to be a superhit. To make the show interesting, the makers are adding more than one twist. At the same time, this time in the weekend episode, two more contestants have been out of the show. In the Sunday episode, Babita Phogat was shown the way out of the show. The rest of the contestants looked very sad when Babita Phogat was eliminated.

Babita missed showing ‘Dhaakad Avatar’ in the show
Babita Phogat had said while entering the show that she would show her strong avatar to the audience in Kangana’s jail. However, according to Kangana and the rest of the contestants, Babita missed showing her impeccable style in the lock-up. Before the elimination of Babita Phogat, the celebs said that she performs very well in the task. But in the game, she is not able to stand out. Kangana also seemed to agree with most of the contestants, after which she announced the exclusion of Babita from the show.

Urfi Javed ‘war’ with slaves in a backless look, fans said – ruckus

However, along with announcing the elimination of Babita, Kangana also said a special thing for her. Kangana said that Babita has won many hearts with her strength, but she could not connect emotionally with the audience.

Siddharth Sharma also out of lock up
Before Babita Phogat, the show’s chocolatey contestant Siddharth Sharma also got out of Kangana’s jail. Karanvir Bohra locks Siddharth Sharma out of the game to meet his family.

Lock Up: Payal Rohatgi rages on Kangana Ranaut, accuses the makers of being baseless for Karanvir Bohra

Another wild card entry in the show
While Babita Phogat and Siddharth Sharma have been out of the lock-up, on the other hand, TV actor Chetan Hansraj, who has made his mark in the TV villain’s room, has entered the game. Which orgy will Chetan create in the show now, it will be a matter to be seen.

