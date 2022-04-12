Baby one more time: Britney Spears reveals she’s pregnant with third child

Pop icon Britney Spears announced on Instagram that she is pregnant with her third child. AP. Via Video / Bang Showbiz

Pop icon Britney Spears has announced on social media that she is pregnant with her third child.

The news comes after Britney’s fiancé Sam Asghari – whom she refers to as her husband – hinted that the couple were expecting a child.

The 40-year-old confirmed the exciting news in an Instagram post with a photo of pink flowers: “I lost so much weight going on my Maui trip to gain it back.

“I thought ‘Geez… what happened to my stomach?’ My husband said ‘No, you fool is pregnant.’

“I tested pregnancy … and Uhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh

She continued: “I have a baby… it’s growing! If two are there I might just get lost…