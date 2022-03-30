Baby P: Dominic Raab asks parole board to reconsider decision to release child’s mother from prison breaking news news

Dominic Raab plans to ask the parole board to reconsider its recommendation that Tracy Connelly, the mother of baby P, be released from prison.

Connelly, 40, was jailed in 2009 over the death of his son, who died after more than 50 injuries, including fractured ribs and a broken back.

The case sparked outrage as Baby P was on the risk register and met social workers, police and health professionals 60 times in eight months.

Justice Secretary Mr Raab told the House of Commons: “In light of the Parole Board’s directive to release Tracy Connelly, I must inform the House that after carefully reading the decision, I have applied to the Parole Board for her reconsideration. have decided to do so.”

