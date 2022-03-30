Baby P’s mother Tracy Connelly to be released from prison in a few weeks

b Abby P’s mother Tracy Connelly will be released from prison, the parole board ruled on Wednesday.

The decision means she could be free to walk the streets within weeks.

The 40-year-old was jailed in 2009 for killing her 17-month-old son at her home in Tottenham, north London, on 3 August 2007.

The parole board said on Wednesday: “After considering the circumstances of her crime and the time on licence, the progress made during her detention, the evidence presented at the trial and the recommendations of witnesses, the panel was satisfied that Ms Connelly was fit to There was release.”

Baby P dies after months of abuse , PA Media

However, within two hours of the announcement, Justice Secretary Dominic Raab announced that the government would appeal…