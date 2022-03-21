Babylon’s Fall: Square Enix reacts to the poor launch of the game and the concern of the players!

Launched on March 3, Babylon’s Fall is a game-service oriented cooperative action-RPG, in which players must fight to reach the top of Babylon’s tower. Unfortunately, and despite pretty promises, the title did not appeal to critics and players.

A failed launch but determined developers

After a peak at only 1188 players on launch day according to SteamDB, Babylon’s Fall collapsed. Three days after launch, the peak player count is passed under 1000 playersand less than 500 ten days later. As these lines are written, 262 players are playing Babylon’s Fall on Steam, peaking at 315 players over the past 24 hours. In other words, the launch of the game does not go well. However, the developers of Square Enix and Platinum Games do not intend to give up and have relied on the players.

The publisher has indeed sent player surveys to find out what needed to be improved, a sign that giving up does not seem to be an option at the moment. A survey that mainly concerns the rendering of the game, while players complain about the characters, the management of equipment or even the design. Some players, worried about the title following this failed launch, wondered if the title would survive it. To clarify the situation and remind everyone of their determination, the developers have published a statement on the Twitter account official:

Is the principle of continuous service in danger? No. There are no plans to reduce the scale of Babylon’s Fall’s development. Content creation until the end of Season 2 is almost complete, and we have started working on Season 3 and beyond. We will continue to deliver new content to the game and make improvements based on player feedback, striving to keep players present and attract new players. We want to thank all of the Sentinels already having fun in the world of Babylon’s Fall, as we look forward to welcoming more of you in the future!

If the failed launch of a game rarely leads to success, it is however not impossible. Heavily criticized when it was released, No Man’s Sky succeeded in winning back the public with great blows of extensions and extensions, even managing to reap several awards years later. A model that CD Projekt Red tries to follow with Cyberpunk 2077which recently had a kind of second launch, with a 1.5 update allowing the games to become much more playable on PS4 Pro / Xbox One X, while releasing on PS5 and Xbox Series.