Bachchan Pandey Cast, Trailer, Wiki, Story, and More

Bachchan Pandey is an upcoming Indian Hindi movie, releasing on January 22, 2021. The lead cast of the movie includes Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, and Jacqueline Fernandez. It is another remake of the south cinema movie Veeram (2014). The scriptwriter of the movie will be the same as the original i.e. Kuttanda and Samji. The movie is directed by Farhad Samji. Sajid Nadiadwala is the producer of the movie.

It is the story of a kind-hearted villager takes down the enemies of his fiancee’s father, to safeguard their family. Akshay Kumar will be the villager and Fiancee will be Kriti Sanon.

Bachchan Pandey Wiki and Crew

Name Bachchan Pandey Director Farhad Samji Producer Sajid Nadiadwala Written by/Story Nischay Kuttanda

Farhad Samji Screenplay Farhad Samji Production Company Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Lead Cast Akshay Kumar

Kriti Sanon

Jacqueline Fernandez Genre Action

Drama

Comedy Cinematographer Ravi K. Chandran Country India Editor Ritesh Soni Music Salim-Solomon

Songs:

Tanishk bagchi

Lijo George – DJ Chetas

Javed–Mohsin Releasing Date 22 January 2021 Language Hindi Releasing Platform NA

Bachchan Pandey Trailer

Trailer will be available soon

Bachchan Pandey Cast and Details

Akshay Kumar: Bachchan Pandey

Kriti Sanon

Jacqueline Fernandez

Arshad Warsi

Bobby Deol

Riteish Deshmukh