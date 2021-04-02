ENTERTAINMENT

Bachchan Pandey Cast, Trailer, Wiki, Story, and More

Bachchan Pandey is an upcoming Indian Hindi movie, releasing on January 22, 2021. The lead cast of the movie includes Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, and Jacqueline Fernandez. It is another remake of the south cinema movie Veeram (2014). The scriptwriter of the movie will be the same as the original i.e. Kuttanda and Samji. The movie is directed by Farhad Samji. Sajid Nadiadwala is the producer of the movie. Ullu Charmsukh

It is the story of a kind-hearted villager takes down the enemies of his fiancee’s father, to safeguard their family. Akshay Kumar will be the villager and Fiancee will be Kriti Sanon.

Bachchan Pandey Wiki and Crew

Name Bachchan Pandey
Director Farhad Samji
Producer Sajid Nadiadwala
Written by/Story Nischay Kuttanda
Farhad Samji
Screenplay Farhad Samji
Production Company Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment
Lead Cast Akshay Kumar
Kriti I say
Jacqueline Fernandez
Genre Action
Drama
Comedy
Cinematographer Ravi K. Chandran
Country India
Editor Ritesh Soni
Music Salim-Solomon
Songs:
Tanishk bagchi
Lijo George – DJ Chetas
Javed–Mohsin
Releasing Date 22 January 2021
Language Hindi
Releasing Platform NA

Bachchan Pandey Trailer

Trailer will be available soon

Bachchan Pandey Cast and Details

Akshay Kumar: Bachchan Pandey
Akshay Kumar in Bachchan Pandey
Kriti I say
Kriti I say
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez

Arshad Warsi
Bobby Deol
Riteish Deshmukh

