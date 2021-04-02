Bachchan Pandey Cast, Trailer, Wiki, Story, and More

Bachchan Pandey is an upcoming Indian Hindi movie, releasing on January 22, 2021. The lead cast of the movie includes Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, and Jacqueline Fernandez. It is another remake of the south cinema movie Veeram (2014). The scriptwriter of the movie will be the same as the original i.e. Kuttanda and Samji. The movie is directed by Farhad Samji. Sajid Nadiadwala is the producer of the movie. Ullu Charmsukh
It is the story of a kind-hearted villager takes down the enemies of his fiancee’s father, to safeguard their family. Akshay Kumar will be the villager and Fiancee will be Kriti Sanon.
Bachchan Pandey Wiki and Crew
|Name
|Bachchan Pandey
|Director
|Farhad Samji
|Producer
|Sajid Nadiadwala
|Written by/Story
|Nischay Kuttanda
Farhad Samji
|Screenplay
|Farhad Samji
|Production Company
|Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment
|Lead Cast
|
Akshay Kumar
Kriti I say
Jacqueline Fernandez
|Genre
|Action
Drama
Comedy
|Cinematographer
|Ravi K. Chandran
|Country
|India
|Editor
|Ritesh Soni
|Music
|Salim-Solomon
Songs:
Tanishk bagchi
Lijo George – DJ Chetas
Javed–Mohsin
|Releasing Date
|22 January 2021
|Language
|Hindi
|Releasing Platform
|NA
Bachchan Pandey Trailer
Trailer will be available soon
Bachchan Pandey Cast and Details
Akshay Kumar: Bachchan Pandey
Kriti I say
Jacqueline Fernandez
Arshad Warsi
Bobby Deol
Riteish Deshmukh