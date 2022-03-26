New Delhi, Jnn. In the last few years, Akshay Kumar’s film Bachchan Pandey, which became a box office hit machine, put brakes on the pace of his success. Akshay’s film could not survive the storm of The Kashmir Files and in the first week…
Bachchhan Paandey Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar Accepts His Film Heavily Affected By The Kashmir Files, Collects Less Than 50 Crores In First Week – Bahchhan Paandey Box Office: एक हफ्ते में 50 करोड़ भी नहीं जुटा सकी ‘बच्चन पांडेय’, अक्षय कुमार ने माना
By
Posted on