bachchhan paandey movie review in hindi: bachchhan paandey movie review in hindi, Rating: {2.5 / 5

During the Corona period, it was only superstar Akshay Kumar, who first made cinema houses buzzing through hard-earning films like ‘Bell Bottom’ and then ‘Sooryavanshi’. Now Khiladi Kumar has appeared with ‘Bachchan Pandey’, a remake of the 2014 Tamil film ‘Jigarthanda’. In this film directed by Farhad Samji, Akshay Kumar plays the role of a don who has not only one eye but also a stone’s heart. Released on the occasion of Holi, all the spices of entertainment have been put in this film, but despite this, the film has failed to keep it hooked.

The story begins in an interesting way. Assistant director Myra (Kriti Sanon) is dreaming of becoming an independent director and to fulfill her dream, she wants to make a name for herself by making a gangster biopic. After researching several goons and rogues across the country, she finally reaches Baghwa, where gangster Bachchan speaks of Pandey’s fear. Along with Myra is her friend Vishu (Arshad Warsi), who aspires to become an actor. Baghwa is such a place in North India, where anarchy reigns. Here goons beat up the police in broad daylight and the journalist is burnt alive. The mafia here only knows the language of bullets and the kingpin of these notorious goons is Bachchan Pandey (Akshay Kumar). Chasing the life of Bachchan Pandey, Myra and Vishu ride a bloody roller-coaster where killing is as common as killing a mosquito.



There are many strange people in the story like Pendulum of Bachchan Pandey Gang, Bahariya Chacha, Kandi. You will have to watch the film to know whether Myra is able to make a film on the ruthless Bachchan Pandey who played Khoon Ki Holi.

The biggest problem of Farhad Samji’s film, who has directed films like Entertainment and ‘Housefull 3’, is that the audience has seen so much in the trailer that while watching the film, he does not get the feeling of ‘Picture Abhi Baaki Hai’. The film gives piece-by-piece entertainment.

The director has spent all the time of the first half in developing the character of Bachchan Pandey, hence the pace of the film starts to slow down. Thankfully there are many turns and twists in the second half and Pankaj Tripathi’s entry saves the film. There are a lot of glitches in the screenplay. The film could have been edited and sharpened. The cinematography of the film is spectacular, thanks to Gavmick Yu Ari. Talking about the songs, ‘Maar Khayega’ and ‘Saare Bole Bewafa’ are being liked by the music lovers.

Talking about acting, Akshay Kumar played the character named Bachchan Pandey in 2008’s Tashan, but this time he has combined fear and comic color in his anti-hero character. He seems to be enjoying his role. Akshay’s embodiment of a stone’s eye is hilariously inspiring, but while he proves to be twenty in the action sequences, his backstory fails to evoke sympathy for the character. Kriti Sanon has taken on her role. We have seen Jacqueline Fernandez in such roles before. Prateik Babbar fails to make an impact in the character of the goofy goon. Abhimanyu Singh as Pendulum, Sanjay Mishra as Bahariya Chacha and Saharsh Kumar as Kandi give respite from their comedy.

Why to watch – Fans of masala and action films can watch this film.