bachchhan paandey movie review in hindi: bachchhan paandey movie review in hindi, Rating: {2.5 / 5

bachchan pandey on holi
There are many strange people in the story like Pendulum of Bachchan Pandey Gang, Bahariya Chacha, Kandi. You will have to watch the film to know whether Myra is able to make a film on the ruthless Bachchan Pandey who played Khoon Ki Holi.
The biggest problem of Farhad Samji’s film, who has directed films like Entertainment and ‘Housefull 3’, is that the audience has seen so much in the trailer that while watching the film, he does not get the feeling of ‘Picture Abhi Baaki Hai’. The film gives piece-by-piece entertainment.
The director has spent all the time of the first half in developing the character of Bachchan Pandey, hence the pace of the film starts to slow down. Thankfully there are many turns and twists in the second half and Pankaj Tripathi’s entry saves the film. There are a lot of glitches in the screenplay. The film could have been edited and sharpened. The cinematography of the film is spectacular, thanks to Gavmick Yu Ari. Talking about the songs, ‘Maar Khayega’ and ‘Saare Bole Bewafa’ are being liked by the music lovers.
Akshay Kumar said – Industry has killed two and a half years
Talking about acting, Akshay Kumar played the character named Bachchan Pandey in 2008’s Tashan, but this time he has combined fear and comic color in his anti-hero character. He seems to be enjoying his role. Akshay’s embodiment of a stone’s eye is hilariously inspiring, but while he proves to be twenty in the action sequences, his backstory fails to evoke sympathy for the character. Kriti Sanon has taken on her role. We have seen Jacqueline Fernandez in such roles before. Prateik Babbar fails to make an impact in the character of the goofy goon. Abhimanyu Singh as Pendulum, Sanjay Mishra as Bahariya Chacha and Saharsh Kumar as Kandi give respite from their comedy.
Saare Bolo Bewafa Song: Bachchan Pandey’s new song ‘Saare Bolo Bewafa’ released
Why to watch – Fans of masala and action films can watch this film.