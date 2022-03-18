Bachchhan Paandey Public Review: Akshay Kumar’s film is getting mixed reaction, some got tremendous, some got boring – Bachchhan Paandey Public Review akshay kumar movie twitter mixed reaction boycott bachchhan paandey trends tmov

Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Bachchan Pandey’ has been released today on the occasion of Holi. Discussions of ‘Bachchan Pandey’ were happening for a long time. In such a situation, now that the film has been released, many fans and cinema lovers also reached the theater to see it. Users on Twitter have started giving reactions after watching ‘Bachchan Pandey’. Twitter seems to be divided over Bachchan Pandey. Some are liking the film very much, while for some it has proved to be boring.

Bachchan Pandey got mixed reaction

At the same time, a part of Twitter is also demanding to boycott the film ‘Bachchan Pandey’ (#BoycottBachchhanPaandey). Many users are telling this film to be full on entertainment. One user wrote that this film is worth money. It has a great mix of comedy and action and there is not a single boring moment in the film. On the other hand, some users did not like this film at all. One user wrote that it is a boring movie. So the other said that this is complete nonsense. See user reactions –

Just watched #BachchhanPaandey & it’s a paisa vassol mass entertainer, with blend of comedy+action & not a single dull moment. But the Highlight for me was the powerful performance of #Akshaykumar which makes it a Blockbuster venture alltogether.@akshaykumar Rating – 4.5/5 pic.twitter.com/n7f5Bliba9 — Ankit Anand (@iamankitanands) March 18, 2022

#BachchhanPaandey – superb movie there is action comedy and in scenes with fully emotional @akshaykumar you are legend of comedy and Action @kritisanon @Asli_Jacqueline both too good . 4.5⭐ — Shivani Thakur (B)🌻💫 (@Shivani_Rathorr) March 18, 2022

#BachchhanPaandey Review: BAKWASSSS Final Verdict: AVG Commercial Entertainer …Expected much better 😖 If you are a fan of Aksay films, this will disappoint you.#ArshadWarsi was ok …50-60cr Rating: ⭐/5 BORING#BachchanPandey #JacquelineFernandez #BachchhanPaandeyreview – SRK DEVOTEE (@Srk___Devotee) March 18, 2022

#OneWordReview…#BachanPandey: HUGE DISAPPOINTED.

Rating: ⭐️½#BachchanPandey is like Phata Poster Nikla Zero.#Farhadsamji story is there is lame and confusing and it rests on a wafer thin plot. The makers have added lots of twist & turns but they are unnecessary. JUST MISS IT . pic.twitter.com/XCtITBeqcC — Taran Adarsh ​​(@TaranAd03461990) March 18, 2022

The Kashmir Files Vs Bachchhan Paandey: ‘The Kashmir Files’ dominates the box office, what will be Akshay Kumar’s loss?

All eyes on box office collection

The film ‘Bachchan Pandey’ has been produced by director Farhad Samji. Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh, Prateek Babbar along with other stars have worked with Akshay Kumar in this film. Makers have tried different tricks for the promotion of this film. After the release of the film, all eyes are on its box office collection. It is being told that the film-booking has been good. But Anupam Kher’s film ‘The Kashmir Files’ can give it a big competition at the box office.