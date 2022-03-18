ENTERTAINMENT

Bachchhan Paandey Public Review: Akshay Kumar’s film is getting mixed reaction, some got tremendous, some got boring – Bachchhan Paandey Public Review akshay kumar movie twitter mixed reaction boycott bachchhan paandey trends tmov

Posted on

Story Highlights

  • bachchan pandey release
  • Mix reaction from audience
  • Boycott also raised demand

Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Bachchan Pandey’ has been released today on the occasion of Holi. Discussions of ‘Bachchan Pandey’ were happening for a long time. In such a situation, now that the film has been released, many fans and cinema lovers also reached the theater to see it. Users on Twitter have started giving reactions after watching ‘Bachchan Pandey’. Twitter seems to be divided over Bachchan Pandey. Some are liking the film very much, while for some it has proved to be boring.

Bachchan Pandey got mixed reaction

At the same time, a part of Twitter is also demanding to boycott the film ‘Bachchan Pandey’ (#BoycottBachchhanPaandey). Many users are telling this film to be full on entertainment. One user wrote that this film is worth money. It has a great mix of comedy and action and there is not a single boring moment in the film. On the other hand, some users did not like this film at all. One user wrote that it is a boring movie. So the other said that this is complete nonsense. See user reactions –

The Kashmir Files Vs Bachchhan Paandey: ‘The Kashmir Files’ dominates the box office, what will be Akshay Kumar’s loss?

All eyes on box office collection

The film ‘Bachchan Pandey’ has been produced by director Farhad Samji. Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh, Prateek Babbar along with other stars have worked with Akshay Kumar in this film. Makers have tried different tricks for the promotion of this film. After the release of the film, all eyes are on its box office collection. It is being told that the film-booking has been good. But Anupam Kher’s film ‘The Kashmir Files’ can give it a big competition at the box office.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

644
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
530
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
466
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
443
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
423
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
411
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
396
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
385
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
385
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top