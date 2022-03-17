Bachchhan Paandey: Watch Bachchan Pandey before release! Know what is Korea Connection? – Bachchhan Paandey remake of this tamil movie Jigarthanda Gaddalakonda Ganesh know story tmov

Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Bachchan Pandey’ is ready for release on Holi. The tagline of this film is ‘Holi Pe Goli’. Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon are very excited to entertain the audience with their film. Also, the fans are also waiting for this film for a long time. But do you know that this new film of Akshay is a remake of which film? If not, then let us tell you.

Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey is about a girl named Myra, who is a film director and decides to make a film on the life of a gangster named Bachchan Pandey. Bachchan Pandey is a very dangerous gangster, who kills people for his fun. In such a situation, what will be the condition of Myra and her partner in making the film and will they be able to make a film on Bachchan Pandey’s life, it remains to be seen.

Remakes of Jigarthanda have been made before

‘Bachchan Pandey’ is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Jigarthanda. Some people say that it is a remake of Telugu film Gaddalakonda Ganesh. In fact, Gaddalakonda Ganesh was also a remake of Jigarthanda. The story of the film Jigarthanda was also based on a film director and gangster. In this, South Star Siddharth played the role of director and Bobby Simba played the role of gangster. Actor Siddharth is known for the film Rang De Basti.

Jigarthanda was released in 2014 and got great reviews. At the same time, the film had also earned a good amount. After the film became a superhit, it was made in Kannada and Telugu languages. The name of the Kannada film was Jigar Thanda while the Telugu version was named Gaddalakonda Ganesh. This movie is now available in Hindi on YouTube. This means that if you are not able to watch Akshay Kumar’s film on the occasion of Holi, then you can watch Gaddalakonda Ganesh sitting at home.

Jigarthanda itself is also a remake

The special thing is that Jigarthanda itself was inspired by some other film. This film was inspired from the South Korean film A Dirty Carnival. A Dirty Carnival was released in the year 2006. This film was well liked. Along with this, it also received many awards.

Now whether Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bachchan Pandey’ gets success like these films or not, only time will tell.