Bachchhan Paandey Weekend 1: Akshay’s branding got a shock with ‘Bachchan Pandey’, second worst opening in seven years

After hitting a hat-trick of flops in the year 2011, actor Akshay Kumar has graced his career very beautifully in the last 10 years. The soaring magic of his aging has been that out of 30 of his films released in the last 10 years, 22 have been such that have managed to recover their cost at the box office or have earned twice or thrice the cost. Akshay Kumar’s brand value in Hindi cinema has suffered a major setback due to non-availability of buyers to take Akshay’s two films ‘Lakshmi’ and ‘Atrangi Re’ to the theaters and he gasped in the first weekend of the film ‘Bachchan Pandey’ released last week. . The year 2022 is being considered very important for Akshay Kumar, who has turned 54. His three more films ‘Prithviraj’, ‘Raksha Bandhan’ and ‘Ram Setu’ are set to release this year.



‘Bachchan Pandey‘ bad opening



The opening of the first weekend of the film ‘Bachchan Pandey’ has been the second worst weekend opening of Akshay Kumar’s career in the last seven years. Earlier, the film ‘Hey Baby’, released in the year 2015, earned only Rs 36.07 crore in the first weekend, after opening cinema halls in the country at 100% capacity, now the film ‘Bachchan Pandey’ has earned only Rs 37.25 crore in the first weekend. Out of his two films released in theaters last year, ‘Sooryavanshi’ was a super hit, while the film ‘Bellbottom’ suffered a lot due to the Corona transition period. Since the film was released with limited capacity, it has been kept out of the hit and flop count.

Got hit machine status like this



Akshay Kumar has got the status of a box office hit machine in the Hindi film industry in recent years. Producers make films with him in a budget of 150 to 200 crores, including his fee of 75 to 100 crores and the entire making of the rest of the film. Efforts are made to extract two-thirds of the film’s amount from satellite rights, OTT rights and music rights, and the remaining one-third is used to play box office bets. It is to be understood here that only 35 to 40 percent of the net earnings at the box office goes back to the producer, that is, at least three times the amount for the film to withdraw this remaining one-third amount. It takes a lot of money to get average film status at the box office. Only if the film earns more than that, it gets the status of a hit or a superhit.

‘Bharat Kumar’ from ‘Kesari’ and ‘Mission Mangal’



And, in the year 2019, just before the Corona transition period, Akshay Kumar confirmed his new ‘Bharat Kumar’ with two successful films like ‘Kesari’ and ‘Mission Mangal’. Till now Manoj Kumar has been known in Hindi cinema by the name of ‘Bharat Kumar’. Akshay Kumar has been constantly trying to make himself a true Indian by doing films related to patriotism and patriotism. This year his two more films ‘Good Newwz’ and ‘Housefull 4’ also did good business at the box office.